Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Celebrates Ohio Vote Affecting Abortion Rights In CNN Hit: ‘Literally Rejected’ Republican Idea

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre told CNN anchor Victor Blackwell she and President Joe Biden are pleased Ohio voters “literally rejected what Republicans” tried to do with a measure making it more difficult to amend Ohio’s state constitution.

On Tuesday night, Ohio Issue 1 — a ballot measure that would have raised the requirement to amend the state constitution to a 60 percent supermajority — went down to spectacular defeat. The measure seemed laser-focused to prevent abortion rights from being enshrined into the constitution, preempting any attempts at enacting strict bans and other regulations.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Blackwell asked KJP for the president’s reaction — which was positive, to say the least:

BLACKWELL: First, with the president’s reaction to the outcome of the vote in Ohio last night? JEAN-PIERRE: So, as you all have been saying, look, this has been — what we saw in Ohio last night is a clear rejection to Amendment One, which really is a win for democracy, right? It is a win for voting. It is a win or Ohioans. And it is so incredibly important. Just think about this. And you all have been talking about this all morning. I’ve been watching the show. Ohioans came out in an off-year election and literally rejected what Republicans, elected officials, were trying to do, what special interests were trying to do in the state, which is basically weaken voters’ rights, weaken the rights of voters in the state. And so what – what we saw last night is such an important victory as we head to a critical vote, which should be made by the people. A decision that should be made by the people. When you think about how women in Ohio are going to — are going to get – they’re going to go to decide, if women in Ohio is going to have the right, the freedom, to make a decision on their reproductive rights, to make a decision on their health care. So, this is, again, a win for our democracy. BLACKWELL: We certainly know it’s going to be part of the president’s argument as we get closer to Election Day.

