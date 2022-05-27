Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Tears Into ‘Shameful’ NRA When Asked if It’s ‘Appropriate’ To Have Convention Days After Uvalde Massacre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tore into the National Rifle Association when she was asked if President Joe Biden thinks it’s appropriate for the group to hold a convention just days after the Uvalde massacre.

The NRA is set to hold its annual meeting in Houston Friday in the shadow of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. Former President Donald Trump has said he will attend, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he will appear via taped message while he travels to Uvalde to hold a press conference.

At Thursday’s press briefing, Associated Press White House correspondent Darlene Superville asked for the president’s view on the gathering, and Jean-Pierre widened her answer into a denunciation of the entire “shameful” organization:

MS. SUPERVILLE: And secondly, the NRA is opening its convention in Houston tomorrow, three days after the massacre in Uvalde. Former President Trump, Texas Governor Abbott, and others are set to speak there. Does the White House think it is appropriate for that convention to move forward? Should it be postponed, cancelled, given the events of the last few days? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So it’s not about the convention. What is inappropriate is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association has proven time and time again that they are contributing to the problem of gun violence, not trying to solve it. They represent the interests of the gun industry, the gun manufacturers who are marketing weapons of war to young adults. They don’t represent gun owners who know that we need to take action. And it’s shameful that the NRA and their allies have stood in the way of every attempt to advance measures that will — that will — that we all know will save lives from gun violence, measures that we know would keep weapons off — of war out of the hands of people who are terrorizing our community. So that is what matters, and it is shameful.

