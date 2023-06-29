Biden Stops Dead In His Tracks To Slam Supreme Court After Shouted Affirmative Action Question From CNN

President Joe Biden stopped dead in his tracks to drop a verbal bomb on the Supreme Court after a CNN reporter shouted to him as he departed the podium.

On Thursday morning, news broke that the Supreme Court had voted to effectively end Affirmative Action in college admissions by a 6-3 vote along what are widely seen as ideological lines corresponding to the party of the president who nominated each justice.

In the case of Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, along with the University of North Carolina, the majority ruled that the practice of considering race when considering prospective students violates the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Hours later on Thursday afternoon, President Biden took to the lectern in the Roosevelt Room of The White House to deliver an address on the decision.

After a brief forward-looking speech that included practical guidance for college in dealing with the decision, Biden wrapped up by saying he would not be taking questions at this time.

But CNN White House Correspondent Arlette Saenz caught his attention, and after a lengthy pause, Biden weighed in with a hard shot at the court:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: But thank you very much. And we’re going to plenty of time to talk about this, but we’re not going to let this break us. ARLETTE SAENZ: President Biden, the Congressional Black Caucus said the Supreme Court has thrown into question its own legitimacy. Is this a rogue court? PRESIDENT BIDEN: This is not a normal court. REPORTER: Should there be term limits for the justices, sir?

Former President Donald Trump, during his tenure as president, nominated and had confirmed three of the justices who make up the majority in the case — Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com