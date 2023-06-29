Trump PAC Does Victory Dance Over Affirmative Action — Takes Credit For Ending ‘Racist College Admissions’

Ex-President Donald Trump’s MAGA PAC did a victory dance over the Supreme Court’s gutting of Affirmative Action in a statement taking credit for the “end of racist college admissions.”

On Thursday morning, news broke that the Supreme Court had voted to effectively end Affirmative Action in college admissions by a 6-3 vote along what are widely seen as ideological lines corresponding to the party of the president who nominated each justice.

In the case of Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, along with the University of North Carolina, the majority ruled that the practice of considering race when considering prospective students violates the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote:

The Harvard and UNC admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause. Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points. We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today.

Within minutes of that decision, Trump’s “Make America Great Again Inc.” PAC released a statement slurring the policy as “racist” and giving Trump credit for the ruling:

Statement on the End of Racist College Admissions “President Donald Trump made today’s historic decision to end the racist college admissions process possible because he delivered on his promise to appoint constitutionalist justices. America is a better nation as a result of the historic rulings led by Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees.” — Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc.

Trump, as president, nominated and had confirmed three of the justices who make up the majority in the case — Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

