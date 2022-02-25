President Joe Biden announced his pick on Friday to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve as a justice on the country’s top court.

Biden introduced the 51-year-old federal appeals court judge as a “proven consensus builder” and a “distinguished jurist.”

“During this process, I looked for someone like Justice Breyer who has a pragmatic understanding that the law must work for the American people,” Biden added.

Jackson accepted the nomination and said, “My life has been blessed beyond measure. I do know that one can only come this far by faith. Among my many blessings the first is the fact that I was born in this great country. The United States of America is the greatest beacon of hope and democracy the world has ever known.”

Jackson, who was raised in Miami and attended Harvard Law School, went on to praise her parents, who both were public school teachers.

“It was my father who started me on this path when I was a child as the president mentioned. My father made the faithful decision to transition from his job as a public high school history teacher and go to law school,” Jackson said.

Jackson mentioned her brother as an inspiration. “After graduating from Howard University, he became a police officer and a detective on the toughest streets in Baltimore. After that, he enlisted in the army. Serving two tours of duty in the Middle East.”

“My uncles were in law enforcement. You may have read I have one uncle who was caught up in the drug trade and received a life sentence. That’s true,” Jackson said. “But law enforcement also runs in my family.”

Jackson noted that one of her uncles served as the police chief in her hometown of Miami.

“To my beloved husband, Patrick, thanks for being my rock today and every day for these past 26 years. I love you. To my daughters, you are the light of my life. Please know that whatever title I may hold or whatever job I may have, I will still be your mom,” she continued.

Jackson ended her remarks by praising the honorable Constance Baker Michael, the first Black woman to be appointed as a federal judge.

“We were born 49 years to the day apart. Today I proudly stand on her shoulders sharing not only her birthday but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal just under the law. Her life and career has been an inspiration to me.”

Watch the full clip above, via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com