Black Americans have surpassed White Americans in rate of vaccination by double digits, according to a new NBC News poll.

Black and Latino Americans lagged behind in vaccination rates for months as polls showed hesitancy among various communities, but vaccination rates among Black people have dramatically increased during the Delta surge.

That increase is reflected in the NBC News/Hart Research Associates/Public Opinion Strategies poll released Tuesday. Respondents were asked “Have you already gotten the vaccine?”

Among all adults, 69 percent say they have gotten the vaccine, with 13 percent saying they will not take the vaccine, and the rest either unsure or expressing some willingness to eventually get vaccinated.

Black Americans were the racial group most likely to say they’ve been vaccinated at 76 percent, with Latinos also above the average at 71 percent, and White people at 66 percent.

The lowest self-reported rate of vaccinations was among respondents who voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020. Only 50 percent of thoe Trump voters say they have been vaccinated.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick drew harsh criticism last week when he tried to blame the spread of Covid in his state on Black Americans. Patrick told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that “the biggest group in most states are African-Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90 percent of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties.”

The NBC News poll also found that “urban residents” were much more likely (at 79 percent) to be vaccinated than “rural residents” at 52 percent — a 27-point spread.

