Mark Levin Calls Out JD Vance Directly as MAGA Civil War Heats Up

Fox News’ Mark Levin called out Vice President JD Vance, the architect of the Trump administration’s memorandum of understanding with Iran, directly after Vance’s press conference at the White House on Thursday.

Here’s the exchange that appeared to incense the prominent conservative commentator:

JORDAN CONRADSON: Jordan Conradson with the Gateway Pundit. I want to talk back to the Lebanon component.

There’s a report in Axios that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is fuming over this. Israel doesn’t feel bound to MOU as it relates to Lebanon.

As you mentioned, your frustration with Israel striking in Beirut hitting apartment buildings.

If that continues, could it torpedo the deal? And what would the U.S.’s response be to a broader war in Lebanon involving Israel?

JD VANCE: Yeah, well, I don’t want to get into hypotheticals that could torpedo the deal because I think the president’s expectation is that all of our friends, the Israelis, the Arabs in the region, we’re going to work together and actually see this deal to completion.

Now, I saw the Axios report that Netanyahu is fuming. That’s not reflective of the conversations that I’ve had with him, but maybe he’s saying something to somebody else that he’s not saying to me.

What I will say, and this does bother me, is that you’ve seen people within Bibi’s cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal and in some ways very personally attacked the president of the United States.

And I guess my message to them would be twofold.

Number one, Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. And he happens to be the head of state of the world superpower.

If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.

And the second message I would give to some of those cabinet members, Bibi, to his credit, has not gone down this path. But to some of these cabinet members in Israel who are attacking the president of the United States, the other thing that I would say is that over the last three months… Two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars.

The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump. And anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in. Thank you all.