Texas Lt Gov. Dan Patrick Gets Buried on Twitter for Blaming Covid Spread on Black People: ‘Unadulterated White Supremacy’

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick blamed Black Americans for the spread of Covid, sparking outurage and mockery on Twitter.

On Fox News’ The Laura Ingraham Show, host Laura Ingraham noted the increased deaths and hospitalizations in Texas, and asked Patrick to respond to those who blame his and Governor Greg Abbott’s policies. Abbott explicitly, and falsely, blamed Black Americans.

Most of the numbers are with the unvaccinated. And the Democrats like to blame Republicans on that. Well, the biggest group in most states are African-Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90 percent of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties. So it’s up to the Democrats to get, just as it it’s up to Republicans to try to get as many people vaccinated. But we respect the fact that if people don’t want the vaccination, we’re not going to force it on them. That’s their individual right. But in terms of criticizing the Republicans for this, we’re encouraging people who want to take it to take it. But they’re doing nothing for the African-American community that has a significant high number of unvaccinated.

What Patrick said was false, the “biggest group” of unvaccinated people is by far white people, and overwhelmingly white Republicans. And while Black and Hispanc Americans are less likely to be vaccinated than whites, vaccinations among those groups has accelerated beyond their share of the population over the past two weeks.

And even Ingraham felt compelled to point out the outreach efforts that Democrats have made to the vaccine hesitant in all communities.

Media figures, journalists, celebrities, and other verified users took to Twitter to rip Patrick, and pont out other flaws in his rant.

Shorter version : You Democrats need to so something about your blacks https://t.co/8UlnbF6JN1 — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) August 20, 2021

Besides making this about race, the other issue here is framing vaccination as a Republican vs Democrat issue. He says here democrats have to convince their people and republicans have to convince theirs. A ridiculous portrayal of something that even shouldn’t be political. https://t.co/mlqdUACbp2 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 20, 2021

This is how you create white terrorists like the idiot who threatened to blow up DC yesterday. First Abbott and Patrick were blaming “illegals” for the problems in Texas. Now they’re blaming Black people. https://t.co/kWGjjgQIs1 — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) August 20, 2021

Wow. Dan has absolutely no morals left. What an ass… https://t.co/StenBZWJ6Z — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 20, 2021

The ‘what about Black people’ defense of Republican vaccine hesitancy https://t.co/aUoL4wfiVJ https://t.co/NIXcaqLiam — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) August 20, 2021

This is unadulterated white supremacy and there’s no acceptable reason for the news media to continue not calling this what it is https://t.co/8JunKE85dQ — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 20, 2021

Last week, it was immigrants at the southern border. The enemy is the virus. The virus is winning. https://t.co/0gBf2cDKyL — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 20, 2021

This took a turn so … quickly. In fact, it took only 7 seconds into @DanPatrick’s answer to blame Black people. Texas is 73 % white … 12% black. https://t.co/xcoCXG3QL9 — Morgan Radford (@MorganRadford) August 20, 2021

A disgusting lie. https://t.co/7DcmccdEn3 — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 20, 2021

The fact he said this is appalling. But, it’s the ones who think he is making a great point who concern me. https://t.co/ivZ1akOrv9 — David Hinojosa (@hinojosa_david) August 20, 2021

Bluntly: @DanPatrick is this era’s Orville Faubus or Lester Maddox. May he burn in hell for it. https://t.co/RyQjDnSofO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2021

Gov. Abbott blames the spread of COVID on undocumented immigrants from the southern border. Lt. Gov. Patrick says it’s due to unvaccinated Black people. You *still* think the voting bill is really about election integrity? #txlege https://t.co/gYyp5YuCbP — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) August 20, 2021

This is the same guy who said we needed to sacrifice the elderly to Covid to save the economy & now he is saying it is Black folks causing the spread in TX. Let me be offensive… @DanPatrickTX you are an idiotic jackass who doesn’t deserve to be in any position of authority! https://t.co/UsJ31k2lyY — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) August 20, 2021

This is actually worse than described. Patrick is not simply saying fewer black people are vaccinated, he’s saying black people vote for Democrats so it’s not his responsibility. https://t.co/mXhrAIUxUI — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) August 20, 2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blocking the Black mayors of Houston and Dallas from implementing CDC-recommended Covid rules to save people’s lives and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has the audacity to blame Black people for the spread of Covid in his state. https://t.co/oWKIIM9q4N — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 20, 2021

That’s odd because the reports I hear from the hospitals in my district are that they are full of unvaccinated white people that refused the vaccine. It’s not just Dan Patrick that’s pushing these awful racist views. Most Texas GOP leaders including Pat Fallon are doing the same. https://t.co/PWOlHWHfIC — Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) August 20, 2021

It’s now a white supremacist party. We still “both sides” this extremist movement and I have no idea why. https://t.co/pArmhnGrr3 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 20, 2021

This the republican party: murderous failure, contempt for humanity, and rancid racism. https://t.co/Ljak4dJGjQ — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) August 20, 2021

