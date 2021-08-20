Texas Lt Gov. Dan Patrick Gets Buried on Twitter for Blaming Covid Spread on Black People: ‘Unadulterated White Supremacy’

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick blamed Black Americans for the spread of Covid, sparking outurage and mockery on Twitter.

On Fox News’ The Laura Ingraham Show, host Laura Ingraham noted the increased deaths and hospitalizations in Texas, and asked Patrick to respond to those who blame his and Governor Greg Abbott’s policies. Abbott explicitly, and falsely, blamed Black Americans.

Most of the numbers are with the unvaccinated. And the Democrats like to blame Republicans on that. Well, the biggest group in most states are African-Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90 percent of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties. So it’s up to the Democrats to get, just as it it’s up to Republicans to try to get as many people vaccinated. But we respect the fact that if people don’t want the vaccination, we’re not going to force it on them. That’s their individual right. But in terms of criticizing the Republicans for this, we’re encouraging people who want to take it to take it. But they’re doing nothing for the African-American community that has a significant high number of unvaccinated.

What Patrick said was false, the “biggest group” of unvaccinated people is by far white people, and overwhelmingly white Republicans. And while Black and Hispanc Americans are less likely to be vaccinated than whites, vaccinations among those groups has accelerated beyond their share of the population over the past two weeks.

And even Ingraham felt compelled to point out the outreach efforts that Democrats have made to the vaccine hesitant in all communities.

Media figures, journalists, celebrities, and other verified users took to Twitter to rip Patrick, and pont out other flaws in his rant.

