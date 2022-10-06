Blaze TV Star Fired Over Sexual Assault Allegation: Report

Conservative Blaze TV host Elijah Schaffer was fired from Glenn Beck’s media company after he allegedly sexually assaulted colleague Sara Gonzalez.

Schaffer, who has more than 470,000 Twitter followers, was abruptly terminated last month without explanation. If reporting from the Daily Beast is accurate, we now know why.

Thursday, the outlet reported Schaffer allegedly groped Gonzalez’s breasts at an August movie premiere:

Schaffer’s ouster was, in fact, the result of a weeks-long internal investigation into an allegation that he had groped a colleague’s breasts without her consent, according to a person close to the incident. In late August, Schaffer was accused of groping Sara Gonzales, another host at The Blaze, without her consent, at a film premiere.

The company, which has not confirmed or denied the Beast’s reporting, announced Schaffer’s termination in a Sept. 19 tweet. The company vaguely said the popular host was let go over a “personnel matter” following an investigation.

Following an investigation regarding a recent personnel matter, Elijah Schaffer’s employment with Blaze Media has been terminated for violating company policies and standards. — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) September 20, 2022

Schaffer responded to the tweet, telling his followers a separation between the two parties was “a long time coming.”

Guys it’s true, it’s been a long time coming, I am no longer an employee with The Blaze. While I am grateful for my experience with them over the years, it’s time for me to go back to being independent. (1/2) https://t.co/q4X6Cw4UzK — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) September 20, 2022

I am unable to go into details, but I assure you my commitment to the cause is unwavering & I will not stop fighting for you. I am thankful for everyone, especially the SOBs, who have supported me along the way and I can’t wait to show you what’s next. (2/2) — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) September 20, 2022

None of the parties involved have acknowledged the alleged assault.

