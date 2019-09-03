comScore

Bloomberg Law Roundly Criticized for Report on Trump Labor Official’s Sarcastic Facebook Post: ‘Appalled’

By Josh FeldmanSep 3rd, 2019, 2:56 pm

Bloomberg Law is receiving tons of criticism today for a report on a sarcastic Facebook post from a Trump Labor Department official that was framed as anti-Semitic.

Leif Olson resigned today, Bloomberg Law reports, “in response to an inquiry that included an image of Olson’s Facebook post.”

The post came on the heels of Paul Ryan easily defeating Paul Nehlen in his 2016 primary race. Olson’s post was, if you take it at face value, railing against Ryan and the elites and all the rest of it, but he was pretty clearly joining in mocking the reaction to Nehlen’s loss from places like Breitbart, given the remark that Ryan “just suffered a massive, historic, emasculating 70-point victory.” (Not subtle.)

Bloomberg Law’s report says the following:

A recently appointed Trump Labor Department official with a history of advancing controversial conservative and faith-based causes in court has resigned after revelations that he wrote a 2016 Facebook post suggesting the Jewish-controlled media “protects their own.”

The report includes a quote from Olson saying, “It was sarcastic criticism of the alt-right’s conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic positions.”

Given the sarcastic intent of Olson’s post, Bloomberg Law is getting a lot criticism today — including from Commentary’s John Podhoretz — over the report (and if you’re wondering, it’s not just conservatives bothered by this):

