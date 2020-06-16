Simon & Schuster, publisher of John Bolton’s upcoming book, fired back at the Justice Department late Tuesday over its lawsuit to try and stop the book’s release.

The Trump administration has been fighting to stop Bolton’s book from coming out and now the DOJ has filed a lawsuit against Bolton claiming he has not yet finished the prepublication review process.

Bolton’s lawyer responded, “We are reviewing the Government’s complaint, and will respond in due course.”

Now Simon & Schuster — which has already printed copies of the book — has responded in a statement firing back at the DOJ.

“The lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice to block John Bolton from publishing his book, THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED, is nothing more than the latest in a long running series of efforts by the Administration to quash publication of a book it deems unflattering to the President,” the statement reads.

They say that Bolton fully cooperated with the National Security Counsel in the prepublication review process.

Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Bolton’s book, responds to the DOJ lawsuit attempting to block the book’s release (h/t @kristincbrown) https://t.co/4mmXNUsIEo pic.twitter.com/asqHVErhwu — Sara Cook (@saraecook) June 17, 2020

