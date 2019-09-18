Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau donned brownface make-up for a 2001 party at a private school in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he was teaching at the time.

According to TIME, the photo of the future prime minister, who was 29 years old at the time, appears in West Point Grey Academy’s 2000–01 school yearbook, a copy of which the magazine obtained this summer. In the photo, Trudeau’s face is completely covered in dark make-up as he poses with several other white women whose faces appear normal.

A spokesperson for Canada’s Liberal Party, which Trudeau leads, has confirmed Trudeau’s identity in the photo, telling TIME: “It was a photo taken while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the school’s annual dinner which had a costume theme of ‘Arabian Nights.’”

The revelation that Trudeau engaged in racist cosplay comes just one week after the Canadian leader, already embroiled in a controversy over possible corruption for firing his attorney general, began his re-election campaign.

Photo credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

