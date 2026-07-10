Trump Administration Reportedly Gives Iran Deadline for New Ultimatum: ‘We Want Them To Publicly Say…’

President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly demanding that Iran publicly commit to ending attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and acknowledge fault for the recent attacks by Saturday, Axios reported on Friday.

According to Axios’ Barak Ravid, U.S. officials conveyed the message directly to Tehran and through regional intermediaries after accusing Iran of violating the memorandum of understanding (MOU) reached with Washington three weeks ago.

The administration alleges Iran repeatedly fired on commercial vessels in the Strait, prompting multiple military exchanges and leading Trump to declare the ceasefire “OVER” this morning. U.S. officials reportedly view the incidents as a major test of whether Tehran can be trusted to uphold any broader nuclear agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to meet with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi in Oman’s capital on Saturday to discuss the ongoing dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. officials expect Iran to issue a public statement following the talks, per Axios.

“We want them to publicly say that they will stop shooting at ships and explicitly, or at least implicitly, acknowledge that they screwed up. We are working on that now,” one U.S. official told the outlet. “We expect the Iranians to say … that every channel in the strait will be open and that it will be toll-free.”

“If it is not their position [tomorrow], it is not gonna be a great day for them,” another U.S. official added.

Axios also reported that U.S. officials believe competing factions within Iran’s government are divided over how to proceed with the agreement. One official claimed Iranian representatives contacted the Trump administration after this week’s clashes, saying, “They told us, ‘We screwed up. We made a mistake. Let’s keep talking.'”

Iran publicly disputes that account. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei denied Friday that Tehran had sought negotiations with the United States, while maintaining that Iran remains committed to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Oman.

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