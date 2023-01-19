‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Sets Sights on Congress Targeting Adam Schiff’s Seat

Actor Ben Savage, famous for his role in the 90s show Boy Meets World has officially filed paperwork to run for Congress in 2024.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the paperwork was filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Wednesday.

Savage filed as a Democrat for the 30th district of California, a seat currently occupied by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who has served the area in Congress since 2001.

According to Fox News, Schiff is rumored to want Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat should she vacate the position.

The run for Congress would be a step up for Savage who lost a 2022 election for West Hollywood City Council. A representative for Savage told ABC News that while “he is focused on his upcoming wedding. Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community.”

Savage announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier last week.

Savage has been acting since the age of 9 and came to fame in the 90s with his starring role of Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World, later reprising the role in the 2014 reboot Girl Meets World. He attended Stanford University and graduated with a degree in political science. During his time at the school, Savage interned for Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter in 2003.

