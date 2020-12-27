BREAKING: Authorities Confirm Identity of Nashville Christmas Bomber As Anthony Quinn Warner

In a news conference Sunday, authorities confirmed the identity of the bomber responsible for the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville, TN Christmas morning as Anthony Quinn Warner, a 63-year-old area resident who was known to have computer repair expertise.

Authorities also confirmed that Warner died during the bombing, based on comparing DNA from human remains found at the scene and compared to DNA in another of his vehicles, his home, and with the DNA of Warner’s relatives.

Warner had previously been identified as a person of interest and authorities were seen searching his home.

Donald Cochran, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, made the announcement at the beginning of the press conference.

“Based on the evidence that we’ve gathered to this point,” said Cochran, “we’ve come to the conclusion that an individual named Anthony Warner is the bomber. That he was present when the bomb went off, and that he perished in the bombing. We base this conclusion on forensic evidence including DNA evidence that you’ll hear about, as well as evidence that was gathered at the scene of the bombing.”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch explained that TBI forensic scientists had processed the DNA from the crime scene overnight and had made a successful match with the DNA found in another vehicle belonging to Warner.

Other authorities confirmed that based upon their review of hours of surveillance video footage, at this time, they do not believe any other person was involved in carrying out the bombing.

“As I said earlier and several times before, Nashville is considered safe,” said ATF special agent in charge Mickey French. “There are no known threats against this city.”

Warner was not on authorities’ radar before the explosion and a motive is not currently known.

