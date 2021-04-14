BREAKING: Bernie Madoff Dead at Age 82

Disgraced financial investor Bernie Madoff has passed away of natural causes at the age of 82.

Madoff, a former financier and stock broker, became a figure of public infamy in 2008 when he admitted to defrauding billions of dollars from tens of thousands of people with the largest Ponzi scheme in world history. He was sentenced to a 150 year sentence in federal prison, and Associated Press reports that he died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina amid health issues.

NEW YORK (AP) — AP source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has died in a federal prison, believed to be from natural causes. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 14, 2021

This story is breaking and we shall update when more information is available.

