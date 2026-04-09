John Fetterman Says He Can’t Understand Why Most Democrats View Israel Negatively: ‘That’s Our Special Ally’ 

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) went on Fox News and trashed people in his own party for not giving their unequivocal support to Israel.

The senator has become something of a regular on the network, where he typically rails against Democrats. Last month, Fetterman even acknowledged, “I am more popular with Republicans.”

Fetterman appeared on Thursday’s Jesse Watters Primetime and urged Democrats to support President Donald Trump’s (currently paused) Operation Epic Fury against Iran and to “pick Israel.”

“I think more Democrats should listen to me and be on the right side of history in holding Iran accountable,” the senator said. “And if you have to pick a side, pick our side. Pick civilization, pick Israel.”

He then pivoted to a recent Pew poll showing that 80% of Democrats have a somewhat or very negative view of Israel. The same poll also shows 60% of Americans overall have a somewhat or very negative view of Israel, up 18 points since 2022:

Pew pointed out 80% of Democrats view Israel negative[ly]. That’s insane. You know, that’s our special ally. That’s the only place in the region that has the kind of values and the kinds of way that we live and what we want here as a Democrat. How is that possible that 8 out of 10 view Israel in a negative thing as Democrats, you know? And I know it’s even more unpopular about standing and agreeing about Epic Fury. But I will be the only Democrat, you know, in my caucus that is proud to stand with Israel and I also think Epic Fury was necessary.

The senator has been a staunch advocate for Israel in Congress since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. While U.S. public support for Israel initially rose, it fell amid Israel’s subsequent invasion of Gaza.

Watch above via Fox News.

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