‘They Failed’: White House Drops Bombshell That Trump Will Discuss US Withdrawal With NATO Leader

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dropped some bombshell news at Wednesday afternoon’s briefing when she revealed that President Donald Trump would be discussing the United States’ potential exit from NATO with Secretary General Mark Rutte later that day.

After being asked, “On NATO, can you tell me, is the United States still considering withdrawing from NATO? Is that still a possibility?” Leavitt replied, “It’s something the president has discussed, and I think it’s something the president will be discussing in a couple of hours with Secretary General Rutte.”

“And perhaps you’ll hear directly from the president following that meeting later this afternoon,” she added.

Earlier in the same press conference, a reporter noted that some European allies have issued a joint statement saying, “our governments will contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” before asking Leavitt, “What’s the administration’s reaction to that joint statement? Does that smooth things over when the president meets with NATO Secretary General a little bit later this afternoon?”

She replied:

I have a direct quote from the president of the United States on NATO, and I will share it with all of you: “They were tested, and they failed.” And I would add it’s quite sad that NATO turned their backs on the American people over the course of the last six weeks when it’s the American who have been funding their defense. As you know, President Trump will be meeting with Secretary Rutte in a couple of hours here at the White House, and I know he looks forward to having a very frank and candid conversation with him.

Trump has expressed his displeasure over NATO’s lack of support for the United States during its conflict with Iran in no uncertain terms.

“One thing — we’re very disappointed, I’ll say it publicly — we are very disappointed with NATO, because NATO has done absolutely nothing. And I’ve always said, 25 years ago, and I was somebody that wasn’t a politician, but I was always involved in politics, and I understood politics, I said 25 years ago that NATO’s a paper tiger, but more importantly, that we’ll come to their rescue, but they will never come to ours,” said Trump last month. “And I want you to remember that we said this. They didn’t come to our rescue. Now they all want to help. When they’re annihilated — the other side is annihilated — they said, “We’d love to send ships.” They actually made a statement, a couple of them, that we want to get involved when the war is over. No, it’s supposed to get involved at the war’s beginning, or even before it begins.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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