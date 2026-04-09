‘A Lot of Question Marks’: MS Now Reporter Says WH Press Corps Scrambling for Answers On Melania’s ‘Remarkable’ Epstein Presser

First Lady Melania Trump’s stunning news conference regarding Jeffrey Epstein has left the White House press corps scrambling to figure out what’s really going on.

On Thursday, the first lady held a presser to read a statement about her alleged association with the deceased sex trafficker. In her statement, the first lady denied having any ties to Epstein and called out the “mean-spirited attempts to ruin my reputation.” She also called for Congress to hold a public hearing allowing the Epstein’s victims to clear the air once and for all.

Speaking moments after the presser, MS NOW Washington correspondent Jacqueline Alemany said she immediately reached out to her sources to figure out why Melania chose to give the statement. She said:

We know that it appeared on her schedule yesterday. It was very– it was billed in a very cryptic way. We weren’t aware of what the contents of the statement would be. But it’s a fairly remarkable statement, as we all just listened to, denying any connection to the things that Epstein did, acknowledging that there was an email that was released in the Epstein files but that it didn’t amount to an actual relationship, and then making a very extraordinary call at the end of her comments to allow the victims to have their day, have a public hearing, to call on Congress to provide the women who’ve been victimized by Epstein with this public hearing that is centered around the survivors, giving them an opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony.

The case of Epstein reentered mainstream discussion after President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice denied the existence of a rumored “list” of Epstein associates. This came after then-Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the list was on her desk waiting to be unveiled to the public. The backlash from the move has led to the publication of millions of files from the case.

In recent weeks, however, the news cycle has been dominated by Trump’s war in Iran. Due to the circumstances, the press has begun question why Melania chose to provide her statement when she did.

Alemany continued:

This is a dramatically different message that we’ve been hearing from the rest of the White House, especially from her husband, who has privately and publicly essentially instructed people what amounts to an order, a directive, to move on from the issue. Pam Bondi, Trump’s now-former Attorney general who was ousted from her position last week, is now refusing to comply with a congressionally released subpoena to appear before Congress next week to provide testimony on what exactly happened with the administration’s promise to release the Epstein files, and why we still haven’t seen the release of the full un-redacted files. We also have seen a number of other subpoenas that are in the pipeline. Bill Gates is now set to commit to a transcribed interview in June. And it’s– again, there are a lot of question marks here, but you all heard Melania Trump in her own words come out and try to set the record straight.

Watch above via MS NOW

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