BREAKING: Brittney Griner Released from Russian Jail in Prisoner Swap

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison, in a 1-for-1 prisoner swap with the Russians.

Griner, who was arrested back in February on drug smuggling charges for bringing less than one gram of CBD oil into Russia, is being traded in a prisoner exchange for convicted international arms dealer Viktor Bout — who is widely known as the “merchant of death.” CBS News first reported the deal — which was brokered in Moscow, and got the president’s signoff in the past week.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak about the news at 8:30 a.m. ET. He spoke with Griner in the Oval Office early Thursday, along with Griner’s wife Cherelle and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

According to CBS, the Biden administration had been seeking the release of imprisoned Marine Paul Whelan as well in a two-for-two swap. But progress was made on the deal once the White House reduced their demand to one-for-one.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison back in August. Prominent entertainers and athletes — particularly in the NBA and WNBA — have been active in lobbying for Griner’s return.

Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 by the DEA as part of a sting operation. He was convicted of conspiring to kill Americans, and has been serving a 25-year sentence.

This story is breaking.

