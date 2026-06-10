President Donald Trump had some fresh-squeezed rage with his breakfast on Wednesday morning as he ripped into ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith in an early-morning Truth Social tirade.

Posting just after 6:30 a.m. ET, Trump packed on the insults as the war of words between the president and Smith leaked into a third day, calling the sports talking head “an arrogant fool,” and a “low IQ individual,” among other things.

“Stephen A. Smith is an arrogant fool, a low IQ individual,” Trump began. “In other words, he’s ‘dumb as a rock.'”

The president also mocked Smith’s supposed political aspirations, saying the sports talking head is “totally unqualified to ever think of running for high political office, or even low political office, for that matter! He’d get annihilated in a debate by the most incompetent of politicians. Joe Biden’s now ‘fabled’ performance would look great by comparison to anything that this loudmouth huckster has to offer, which isn’t much! Within a few weeks, they’d laugh him out of politics!!!”

Trump and Smith have been trading barbs for days since it was announced that the commander in chief would be in attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“This president has no business showing up in New York City,” Smith said ahead of the game. “I am dead serious. It is selfish, it is narcissistic, it is ridiculous that he is coming to this game.”

Smith added that he would blame the president if the Knicks lost, which they did — snapping a 13-game playoff winning streak.

In return, Trump trashed Smith after the game.

“I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president,” Trump told reporters at JFK airport as he prepared to board Air Force One. “You need a high IQ. I’m not sure that Stephen has that. I don’t think he does actually.”

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