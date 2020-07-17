Joe Biden revealed at a Friday night fundraiser that he is now getting intelligence community briefings as the Democratic presidential nominee and warned that both China and Russia are trying to undermine the legitimacy of the upcoming 2020 elections.

According a Bloomberg report from Friday night, Biden disclosed that he is again receiving U.S. intelligence updates to a group of corporate lawyers.

“We know from before and I guarantee you I know now because now I get briefings again — the Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact,” Biden said. “China and others are engaged as well in activities designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome” of the upcoming election.

Major party nominees typically start to received official U.S. intelligence briefings in the summer before the election, if they are not already receiving them as part of their current job. Both Hillary Clinton, who was no longer a part of the Obama White House, and Donald Trump, the then-Republican Party presidential nominee, began receiving these briefings in August 2016.

