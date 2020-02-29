BREAKING: Coronavirus Outbreak Claims First Fatality in United States

Washington State officials reported on Saturday that the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the first fatality within the United States.

On Saturday afternoon, The Associated Press reported that the coronavirus outbreak that has killed thousands around the world has resulted in the first death from the disease within the U.S.:

State officials issued a terse news release announcing the death, gave no details and scheduled a news conference. A spokesperson for EvergreenHealth Medical Center, Kayse Dahl, said the person died in the facility, but gave no details. State and King County health officials said “new people (have been) identified with the infection, one of whom died.” They did not say how many new cases there are. Amy Reynolds of the Washington state health department said in a brief telephone interview: “We are dealing with an emergency evolving situation.”

Concurrently with this breaking news, President Donald Trump announced a press conference to update Americans about the coronavirus outbreak.

