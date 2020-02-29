comScore

Yes Bernie Sanders Once Said ‘Niggardly,’ Which Is Not a Racial Slur, It Just Sounds Like One

By Tommy ChristopherFeb 29th, 2020, 12:56 pm

A viral clip of Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders using the word “niggardly” at a 1986 debate has begun to circulate anew on the weekend of the South Carolina Democratic primary, but the clip needs some context.

The clip is from a 1986 Vermont gubernatorial debate, during which Sanders said “I am not going to be niggardly about funding for daycare,” and the clip has popped up again on social media just before the South Carolina primary, courtesy of Kamala Harris super-supporter Bianca DeLaRosa:

But this isn’t the first time the clip has gone viral, and I’m afraid I have to take some of the blame.

The word “niggardly” is an obscure and arcane synonym for stingy that has no etymological link to the n-word — unlike the actual n-word, which Bernie Sanders has only used in print — but its similarity to that slur may be part of the reason it has never really caught on. That’s why, when I ran across this instance while researching another story, it stood out to me.

Like Bianca, I posted the clip, explained that the word is not a racial slur, and gently suggested that a less jarring synonym would have sufficed.

That completely accurate and fair observation precipitated a mass online freakout from Bernie Sanders fans that continues to this day, and included lots of objections consisting of what I had already said — the word is not a slur — and what I’d said elsewhere — that Sanders’ use predated several high-profile controversies surrounding the use of the word.

At the time, I slowly and patiently addressed the outrage in a series of tweets.


So to summarize, “niggardly” is not a racial slur, and is not etymologically related to a racial slur, but it does sound like one, and explaining to a black woman that she wouldn’t be offended if she were smart enough to know the thing she just told you doesn’t make it less offensive.

And while not dispositive, I think the fact that Bernie Sanders apparently never said “niggardly” again is compelling evidence that he somehow realized there was a better way to say that for some reason.

Besides, he said “black” 51 times, so it’s all good, right?

Watch the clip above via CCTV.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

