New York City mayor Bill De Blasio declared late Sunday night the city that never sleeps will be shutting down bars, clubs, and limiting restaurants to take out food starting Tuesday morning.

He added that New Yorkers must adopt a “wartime mentality” to combat the coronavirus.

In a statement on Twitter, the New York mayor stated that, “Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery.”

The policy will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. He continued that “nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close.”

“The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together.”

“We have to break that cycle,” the mayor added.

