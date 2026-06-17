Sen. Tuberville Defends Trump and Vance Amid Criticism of Iran Deal: ‘Let’s Trust These Two’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) vociferously defended President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance amid the bipartisan criticism they have received over the Iran deal.

The U.S. and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding this week as a prelude to potentially ending the war. The memo states that Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. will end its naval blockade on Iran, and at least $300 billion in financing will be made available “for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Much of the criticism of the arrangement is from those who were gung-ho for the war in the first place. That includes Fox News host Mark Levin, who called the memo “unthinkable.”

On Wednesday, Tuberville appeared on Kudlow on Fox Business, where the host expressed skepticism that the Iranian government would adhere to the terms.

“Now, maybe this is not the right language,” Larry Kudlow said of the latest publicly available version of the memo. “That’s a possibility. We don’t have the right language, because they have to prove to us, do they not, that their behavior is changing? And of course they have a terrible track record.”

“Well, they don’t have a track record,” Tuberville replied. “They’re awful. They’re batting 1,000% at lying to us every time they do some kind of deal. But I trust President Trump. I trust Vice President Vance. We don’t need to listen to anybody up here on Capitol Hill. Let’s trust these two, and they have been at this now since they’ve been in office.”

Kudlow responded by insisting the U.S. has “crippled Iran.”

“We’ve crippled them,” he said. “They’re on their knees. They may not admit it, but they’re in surrender mode. Trump destroyed the country for decades to come, whether they like that or not, that’s the reality. I just hope we take advantage of it in these memos and other deals.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

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