Senator Argues Trump Is ‘Making a Terrorist Attack More Likely’ by Appointing ‘Thug’ as Head of Intel

Appearing on Wednesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing With Jen Psaki, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) argued that President Donald Trump is “making a terrorist attack more likely” by appointing “thug” Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence.

Ossoff spoke to MS NOW’s Jen Psaki about all the chaos in the U.S. Intelligence Community, including former DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation announcement last month. Following her statement, Trump announced that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas would serve as acting DNI before announcing Pulte’s appointment in early June.

Last week, he nominated former SEC head Jay Clayton, yet said he was canceling the scheduled Senate confirmation hearing in a Truth Social post early Wednesday morning, allowing Pulte to remain in place.

“I think the installation of a thug and a hack like Pulte as the acting Director of National Intelligence is maybe the most chilling and the most dangerous nomination or appointment that this president has made,” Ossoff told Psaki.

He continued:

Remember, it was Pulte’s predecessor in this post, Tulsi Gabbard, that the president dispatched to Georgia to oversee that ballot raid on an election facility in Fulton County. Now, he is putting Bill Pulte atop of the entire intelligence community — a partisan loyalist with no background whatsoever in intelligence or national security. He is putting the national security of the country at risk. His handling of this is putting the United States at risk, and making a terrorist attack more likely because he is destabilizing America’s intelligence capabilities. But he’s also putting someone in who is a political hack, who will abuse his authorities in the intelligence community. Everybody saw what happened in Fulton County. We’re going to have to defend voting rights like never before in Georgia.

Watch the full clip above via MS NOW.

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