The FBI has identified the suspect in the shooting that killed the son of a federal judge and critically injured her husband at their New Jersey home.

The suspect has been identified Roy Den Hollander.

A gunman opened fire Sunday afternoon at the home of Judge Esther Salas, injuring her husband Mark Anderl and killing her 20-year-old son Daniel.

Hollander was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Per the New York Times, Hollander was “a self-described anti-feminist”:

Federal authorities said the lawyer was Roy Den Hollander, who in 2015 brought a lawsuit before Judge Salas that challenged the male-only military draft. The class-action lawsuit accused the Selective Service System, the independent government agency that maintains a database of Americans eligible for a potential draft, of violating women’s equal protection rights by requiring only men to register with the service. Judge Salas ruled that the lawsuit could proceed, and the case is ongoing.

