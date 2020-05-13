Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) surrendered his cell phone to the FBI after agents served him a search warrant at his Washington-area home in the ongoing investigation into his questionable stock trades during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the LA Times, the FBI’s seizure of Burr’s hone on Tuesday was a “significant escalation” of the probe of his possible insider trading of $1.6 million in stock sales shortly before the Dow Jones cratered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. When news of the trades first broke, it ignited bipartisan outrage, including calls for his resignation from a Fox News primetime host. The revelations about Burr came just days after similar reports about appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

Representatives for Burr did not respond to questions from the LA Times.

This is a developing story.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]