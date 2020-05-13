MSNBC’s The 11th Hour scored a rare ratings win on Tuesday night, while CNN continued its daytime demo success.

On Tuesday, CNN’s 439,000 viewers in the coveted 25 – 54 demographic easily beating out Fox News’ 349,000. However, the network also kept struggling in total audience, failing to hit two million viewers during any daytime (or primetime) time-slot — an ongoing, ominous trend. In total viewers, CNN managed 1.66 million during 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., trailing MSNBC with 1.71 million and Fox News’ 2.16 million.

Primetime saw Fox News trump its rivals in the demo with 670,000 viewers, bettering CNN’s 468,000 and MSNBC’s surprisingly strong 416,000. In total audience, Fox News averaged more than four million viewers across primetime, while runner-up MSNBC pulled in 2.67 million and CNN trailed far behind with 1.60 million, a mark lower than its daytime average.

Fox News’ robust Tuesday night performance was paced by its perennial 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. standouts, Tucker Carlson Tonight (698,000; 4.37 million) and Hannity (663,000; 4.48 million). But the network’s 4.19 million total number was also buoyed by The Ingraham Angle‘s strong hold of its primetime lead-in’s ratings, posting 649,000 in the demo and 3.72 million overall.

After primetime, MSNBC’s The 11th Hour edged out Fox News’ Fox News at Night in overall viewers, a rare victory for veteran newsman Brian Williams, who has been consistently beaten of late by rival Shannon Bream. The MSNBC show won with 1.95 million total viewers, a hair more than Fox News’ 1.94 million. In the demo, however, the Fox News at Night romped past The 11th Hour, 451,000 to 295,000.

