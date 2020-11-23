BREAKING: GSA Officially Says Biden Transition Process Can Begin

The General Services Administration has officially declared that the Joe Biden transition process can begin, in a letter sent to the President-elect.

There has been a lot of criticism of GSA head Emily Murphy for not making that move earlier in the process, as even a number of Republicans have said that briefings for the incoming administration should begin. Murphy was roundly criticized for not making an ascertainment of an apparent winner sooner so that the transition could begin in a more timely manner.

On Monday, Michigan certified its results, with Pennsylvania set to do the same soon.

Murphy says in her letter to President-elect Biden, “My decision was not made out of fear or favoritism. Instead, I strongly believe that the statute requires that the GSA Administrator ascertain, not impose, the apparent president-elect… GSA does not dictate the outcome of legal disputes and recounts, nor does it determine whether such proceedings are reasonable or justified.”

?Because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certification of election results, I have determined that you may access the post-election resources and services described in Section 3 of the Act upon request,” she continues.

#Breaking: GSA’s Emily Murphy signs off and says the transition can begin, per @KristenhCNN pic.twitter.com/S6YKKQBrQR — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 23, 2020

President Donald Trump, of course, is still refusing to concede and his legal team is still fighting in a number of states after multiple major setbacks in court.

Murphy’s letter cc’s a number of individuals including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

