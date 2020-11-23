The Donald Trump legal team has suffered a fair number of legal setbacks in several different states in their challenges to the election results.

Rudy Giuliani joined Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Monday to downplay those setbacks, claim that they’ve been denied a fair hearing, and swear that this will “turn around” soon.

After briefly addressing the Sidney Powell split, Giuliani continued pushing misconduct claims about Pennsylvania, where a judge dismissed their case and rather bluntly stated, “This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”

He also claimed that Michigan — where results were certified earlier Monday afternoon — had “out of control” fraud.

Dobbs took some shots at the rest of the media and said “they’re politically corrupt,” something Giuliani laughed in agreement with.

He went on to note the plans for final electoral college certification and asked, “We’re moving toward those dates of the 8th of December and the 14th of December. How much flexibility do you have, and how urgent are those deadlines that approach?”

Giuliani assured that they’re still on top of this:

“Deadlines are urgent, no question about it. There isn’t a lot of time, but there’s time. And the fact is that the facts are there, we just need to get them before a trier of fact or before a court that’ll be fair and will listen… The court in Pennsylvania cut it off without listening to a single fact. And I don’t know how the judge could’ve concluded that the facts aren’t substantial when they haven’t even been presented yet… Unfortunately, we haven’t yet gotten a fair decision. We will. We’ve got to be a little patient. One fair decision, one good hearing, and this will turn all around.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

