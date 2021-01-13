Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks has reportedly left the White House.

Last week there was reporting that Hicks would leave within days, though as Bloomberg noted, “she has told colleagues that it is not because of the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.”

CNN’s Pamela Brown reported Wednesday that her resignation was planned before the riots and that she felt “her influence has waned.”

“We’re told that shortly after the election that she did try to push back against the efforts to overturn the election results, but she felt like her voice wasn’t being heard,” she added.

Hicks left the Trump White House in early 2018, but returned in early 2020.

