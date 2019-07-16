The House of Representatives has voted 240-187 tonight to condemn President Donald Trump‘s tweets going after four minority congresswomen. The resolution voted on tonight explicitly condemns “Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

The Democrats were joined by independent Justin Amash and four number of Republicans: Will Hurd, Fred Upton, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Susan Brooks.

Trump’s tweets going after Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley were widely condemned by Democrats. A few Republicans criticized the tweets as well, with a smattering agreeing they’re flat-out racist.

The vote tonight comes after a chaotic scene in the House after Speaker Nancy Pelosi called out Trump’s tweets as racist and Congressman Doug Collins objected. Pelosi’s comments were ruled out of order but the House ultimately voted against a motion striking them from the record.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com