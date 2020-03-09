BREAKING: Italy Extends Coronavirus Restrictions to the Entire Country

Italy, one of the countries hurt most by coronavirus thus far, is extending its internal travel restrictions to the entire country.

In recent days, Italy planned to lock down “large portions of the north,” essentially quarantining roughly 16 million people in efforts to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

The death toll in Italy has reportedly risen to 463, and earlier Monday Giuseppe Conte announced that the lockdown measures are now being extended to the entire nation of roughly 60 million people.

Per the Washington Post:

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday that Italy planned to restrict movement throughout the entire country, locking down some 60 million people in an unprecedented move to contain the coronavirus… It is now cutting off its citizens, no matter where they live, from most kinds of travel, including to other countries and from one region to the other. There is a sense in Italy that the country is facing its greatest emergency since World War II. In recent days, the number of people to fall ill has accelerated, with active cases reaching nearly 8,000. In less than three weeks, 463 people have died.

You can watch reporting on the initial lockdown measures above, via CBS.

