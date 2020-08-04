comScore

BREAKING: MASSIVE Explosion in Beirut Caught on Camera

By Charlie NashAug 4th, 2020, 11:38 am

@Borzou/Twitter

A massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon was caught on camera Tuesday.

The AP, citing local TV stations, reports that the blast took place at Beirut’s port, and “shook several parts of the capital.” The cause is not yet known.

Several journalists documented the damage from the explosion, which included destroyed offices.

UPDATE: According to CNN, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the source of the explosion “was a major fire at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.”

