BREAKING: MASSIVE Explosion in Beirut Caught on Camera

A massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon was caught on camera Tuesday.

Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 4, 2020

Absolutely terrifying explosion in Lebanon’s Beirut pic.twitter.com/pqdijU8B2n — MJVentrice (@MJVentrice) August 4, 2020

BREAKING – Massive explosion in Beirut. Al-Mayadeen reports the explosion in Beirut is not an act of terrorism according to preliminary information. But holy moly… what is the cause of something like this?!pic.twitter.com/Xxxsaxukx1 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 4, 2020

Photos from friends in #Beirut. It looks very big and multiple ppl on Twitter sharing videos and photos pic.twitter.com/35VHYLeFb2 — ابن بالدوين (@joeyayoub) August 4, 2020

Update: Footage from on the ground shows the damage caused by an explosion in #Beirut. https://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/YdnYRaNBIR — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

An explosion in Beirut shattered our windows. My family and I literally thought our house was being shelled. pic.twitter.com/VSgKVqclHD — Amal Saad (@amalsaad_lb) August 4, 2020

The AP, citing local TV stations, reports that the blast took place at Beirut’s port, and “shook several parts of the capital.” The cause is not yet known.

Several journalists documented the damage from the explosion, which included destroyed offices.

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

Massive explosion in Beirut right now, biggest I’ve ever seen and I’ve lived through the assasination of Hariri and the 2006 war. pic.twitter.com/YUsp0NBhqf — Mahmoud (@MahmoudRamsey) August 4, 2020

Huge explosion in Beirut now. My office… pic.twitter.com/jx8wuKPXf5 — Rebecca Collard (@rebeccacollard) August 4, 2020

My apartment in Beirut was just blown apart. We think it was a missile from a jet. We’re ok. — Leila Molana-Allen (@Leila_MA) August 4, 2020

Lebanon bombed. My House bombed . I am bleeding — Anchal Vohra (@anchalvohra) August 4, 2020

UPDATE: According to CNN, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the source of the explosion “was a major fire at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.”

