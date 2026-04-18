Trump Dropping New Bible Reading After Week of Pope Fights and Jesus Fracases

President Donald Trump is dropping a two-minute recorded reading of an Old Testament Bible verse about remaining “humble,” after a week of angering Christians with his Pope battle and Jesus memes.

Trump’s recording is part of a week-long celebration organized by Washington, D.C.’s Museum of the Bible, in which close to 500 readers will be heard reciting verses from Genesis to the Book of Revelation.

Trump began offending critics last week by arguing with Pope Leo XIV via social media after the pontiff criticized his immigration policies and war with Iran. The president went on to post an A.I. image that appeared to depict him as Jesus Christ healing a sick man that even die-hard MAGA supporters denounced.

Trump said during an Oval Office presser that he thought the image was of him as a “doctor,” before firing off another meme of an embrace with Jesus to tick off the “radical left lunatics.”

For the Bible celebration, the president will be heard reading from Second Chronicles 7:14, which says:

If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Event organizer Bunni Pounds described the verse thusly: “It’s a scripture about repentance. None of us are perfect.”

The White House positioned the event as part of America’s 250th anniversary with a press release titled, “Presidential Message Commemorating 250 Years of the Bible in America.”

“From Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the New World and the first permanent English-speaking settlement at Jamestown to our founding in 1776 and to the present day, the Bible has been indelibly woven into our national identity and way of life,” the press release said.

Several Trump cabinet officials will also participate in the scripture readings, including, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

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