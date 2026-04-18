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YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly shredded President Donald Trump over his announcement of a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz, “cheering” the accomplishment of opening the strait that was already open before the war.

Friday was a big news day, as Trump announced developments in the Iran War via a series of social media posts. In addition to a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, the president said the Strait of Hormuz would be opening immediately, never to close again. As the news filtered out, media reports and Iranian sources contradicted some of Trump’s claims.

On Friday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the host slammed Trump at length over the deal — and that was before Iran started attacking tankers again:

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: President Trump, in one of his posts today, called it the Strait of Iran, which is probably the best Freudian slip he’s had in weeks. Yeah, it wasn’t really before. It was an open Strait of Hormuz used by everybody in the Middle East and beyond. Now it’s the Strait of Iran! Now they’ve realized they’ve got an economic pressure point they can unleash on us. And we’re keeping our ships there now to make sure that they don’t do anything, you know, no funny business while we wrap this thing up. But at some point, our destroyers are going to leave. And we’ll see how many times we have to go through this now with Iran as things ratchet back up. Cause they’ve realized that they have a very powerful tool that hurts us that they never used or realized before. This is brand new. So now, yay! We’re ending the war by getting them to open up to Strait, which was open before we even started the war! Great! And we’re getting them to promise that they’re not going to pursue a nuclear weapon. Which was something that the now dead Ayatollah had already issued a fatwa against. And we’re getting them to give their nuclear dust, which President Trump himself told us was buried several feet underground as a result of our bombing of the three nuclear sites to maybe a third party, possibly back to us. That’s what we want. He told us we didn’t have to worry about it because we have eyes on it via satellite and it’s all buried deep in the ground. But now it’s a huge deal point that they’re gonna give it to a third party. They’re gonna dig it up and give it to a three party, so okay, great, great. Terrific!

Watch above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

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