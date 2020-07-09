The body of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was discovered on Thursday after he was previously reported missing.

According to the BBC, Park’s body “was found at Mount Bugak in northern Seoul, near where his phone signal was last detected,” however a cause of death has not been released.

Park’s daughter reportedly became concerned after being given a “will-like” message after sexual harassment allegations were made against the mayor.

This story is developing.

