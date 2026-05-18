Jeanine Pirro Stumped When Reporter Asks If Taxpayer Dollars Should Go Toward Trump’s ‘Weaponization’ Fund

Jeanine Pirro, the United States attorney for the District of Columbia, was stumped Monday when a reporter asked if taxpayer dollars should go to pay allies of President Donald Trump — including Capitol rioters — who feel they were victims of “weaponization” by the Biden administration.

The Department of Justice announced the $1.7 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” earlier Monday after Trump agreed to drop his $10 billion suit against the Internal Revenue Service. Trump had accused the IRS of leaking his tax returns and those of the Trump Organization to the press while serving his first term in office.

During a press conference focused on “Teen Takeovers” in Washington, D.C., a reporter began asking, “Given the weaponization announcement today—” when Pirro turned to a colleague behind her and whispered, “What weaponization?”

The reporter continued, “Do you think taxpayer money going to people who rioted in the city—” when Pirro cut him off.

“I don’t know anything about this,” she said. When he attempted to clarify, Pirro exclaimed, “Yeah, I’m not involved in this. You always ask these out of the — out of my lane questions!”

According to the DOJ press release, “The Fund will have the power to issue formal apologies and monetary relief owed to claimants. Submission of a claim is voluntary. There are no partisan requirements to file a claim. Any money left when the Fund ceases operations will revert to the Federal Government. The Fund will receive $1.776 billion and will come from the judgment fund, which is a perpetual appropriation allowing DOJ to settle and pay cases.”

Shortly after the announcement, nearly 100 House Democrats filed an amicus brief objecting to the fund, warning of a “specter of corruption unparalleled in American history.”

On X, the House Judiciary Dems announced, “93 House Democrats have filed a motion to block Trump’s self-dealing settlement in his sham $10 billion IRS lawsuit, which would create a $1.7 billion slush fund for Jan. 6 rioters and political allies.”

BREAKING: 93 House Democrats have filed a motion to block Trump’s self-dealing settlement in his sham $10 billion IRS lawsuit, which would create a $1.7 billion slush fund for Jan. 6 rioters and political allies. https://t.co/OfRvhjeWat pic.twitter.com/ZBI3RfekKO — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) May 18, 2026

The brief, filed in the Southern District of Florida asked Judge Kathleen Williams to dismiss the president’s IRS lawsuit and “closely scrutinize” any potential deal.

Watch the clip above via Fox News on YouTube.

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