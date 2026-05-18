BREAKING: San Diego Mosque Shooters ID’ed

Officials have identified Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, as the suspects in Monday’s shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, NBC News reported, citing senior law enforcement officials.

The suspects killed three people, including a security guard at San Diego’s largest mosque, before killing themselves, police said.

While early reports suggested the suspects had been killed by law enforcement, officials now say they died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Clark reportedly took three weapons from his mother’s home and her car to carry out the attack.

Investigators are looking into hate speech found at the scene.

“There was no specific threat, especially no specific threat to the Islamic Center,” Police Chief Scott Wahl said of the rhetoric being investigated. “It was just general hate kind of speech that I think covered a wide gamut. Again, we are still actively investigating this as we speak, but it was more generalized.”

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