Trump Says ‘I’m Concerned’ About Ebola Outbreak During Presser

President Donald Trump took questions from reporters after a White House event on Monday on the affordability of healthcare and weighed in on whether or not Americans should be concerned about the Ebola outbreak.

“Should Americans be concerned about Ebola?” asked an off-camera reporter.

“I’m concerned about everything, but certainly I am. I think that, you know, it’s been confined right now to Africa, and but it’s something that has had a breakout. I could ask Bobby or Oz to say a couple of words about it, if you’d like to do that,” replied Trump.

Dr. Mehmet Oz then added, “I think Heidi Overton is going to come up and give us a few words here, Dr. Overton.”

“Thank you, Mr. President. Today, the CDC held a press briefing that provided a lot of the answers and information, but we have stood up a full interagency response,” replied Overton, who is currently serving as a deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. She added:

The Department of State, the C.D.C., the Department of War, everyone is fully involved in tracking. Today, we do have an announcement today at the press briefing. There is an American that is symptomatic and has tested positive for a—it’s the Bundibugyo virus, a strain of Ebola. That American, as well as six other high-risk contacts, are going to be taken out of that region and taken to Germany. We want to thank our German counterparts. That is an internationally recognized location for viral hemorrhagic fever treatments. So we’re very grateful that they would take them. It’s a significantly shorter flight time for Americans to receive treatment there in Germany. For all other Americans, we have issued travel warnings. We have instituted, just today, entry restrictions for non-U.S. citizens that have been in the region in the past 21 days—so in Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan. So very serious measures have been taken. We are working to communicate very frequently with everyone. Your question was: should Americans be worried? Right now there are no cases of Ebola in America. We want to keep it that way, and we are doing everything we can to support Americans in the regions. Thank you, Mr. President.

Watch the clip above via NewsNation.

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