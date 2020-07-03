Native American protestors staged a protest on the road to Mt. Rushmore on Friday evening, blocking the access of Trump supporters to the site just hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to give an address there. The protestors, waving native flags and holding signs saying “sacred land,” parked a series of vans across the highway and then removing the wheels, disabling the vehicles and making them difficult to move.

As documented by Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Erin Bormett, the roughly 100–200 protestors formed a cordon on both sides of the vans and stood their ground, even as dozens of police and National Guard troops approached the barricades, creating a tense standoff.

As the stand-off dragged on, some visibly frustrated Trump supporters got out of their gridlocked vehicles and walked up the protest, to verbally engage with the demonstrators. One man with an American flag bandanna sparred with a protestor, saying “You’re full of shit!”

Protestors and onlookers are now interacting directly pic.twitter.com/xkVpw9HpV1 — Erin Bormett (@EEBormett) July 3, 2020

After numerous orders to disperse, the protestors still refused to leave or return their vans to drivable condition. By 7:45 p.m. EST, one sheriff’s deputy could be seen approaching the assembled press and warning them to retreat, implying law enforcement was about to deploy tear gas or pepper spray on the protestors.

A warning from police: pic.twitter.com/peK1S6hLiu — Erin Bormett (@EEBormett) July 3, 2020

This is a breaking story, and will be updated as events warrant.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]