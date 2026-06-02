‘He’s Had Four’: Dr. Oz Pressed on Why Trump Keeps Getting Health Checkups

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz was pressed on why President Donald Trump keeps getting health checkups at Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

During the Q&A portions of the briefing following his opening remarks, The Daily Mail’s Elina Shirazi asked Oz, “This is the fourth checkup that the president has had. He’s supposed to have one a year. He has had several CT heart scans. What are the doctors looking for?”

She went on to ask which of the other substitutes for White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt he’s been most impressed by. Oz took the second question first, heaping praise on Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Vice President JD Vance.

He proceeded to ask Shirazi to remind him of the first.

“President Trump’s scans and checks — he’s had four already. The president’s supposed to have one a year,” she reiterated.

Oz replied:

So, I actually have talked to the president about what he’s sent to all of you, and I think it’s just a routine, regular exam. You remember I had the president on my show 10 years ago, and he also presented records, and at the time I was stunned at how well he was doing because so many of these numbers naturally over time will start going in the wrong direction. But if you look at these records, they’re spectacular. You know, his cholesterol, his blood pressure, all the numbers are in excellent parameters. His ability — and listen, I work with him frequently, many of you get to see him almost every day — that amount of energy, and that amount of mental acuity does not exist in a vacuum. You have to have a vessel to carry it, and the president has unique abilities just keep going at all hours of the day with remarkable strength.

Watch above via Fox News.

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