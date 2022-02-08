BREAKING: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Evacuated from D.C. School Due To Bomb Threat
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was evacuated by Secret Service from a school in the nation’s capital on Tuesday due to what has been reported as a bomb threat, according to the White House press pool.
Emhoff was at Dunbar High School in northwest Washington, D.C., partaking in an event to commemorate Black History Month when a Secret Service agent suddenly approached him and said something along the lines of “We have to go,” according to the White House press pool.
UPDATE: DCPS spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez tells the pool reporter there was a bomb threat.
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 8, 2022
According to the pool, “A school announcement came over the intercom at 2:34 calling on teachers to evacuate the school and pool left the building as well.”
UPDATE 3:29 p.m. ET: MSNBC showed photos of Emhoff and students being evacuated from Dunbar High School.
