Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was evacuated by Secret Service from a school in the nation’s capital on Tuesday due to what has been reported as a bomb threat, according to the White House press pool.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School in northwest Washington, D.C., partaking in an event to commemorate Black History Month when a Secret Service agent suddenly approached him and said something along the lines of “We have to go,” according to the White House press pool.

UPDATE: DCPS spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez tells the pool reporter there was a bomb threat. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 8, 2022

According to the pool, “A school announcement came over the intercom at 2:34 calling on teachers to evacuate the school and pool left the building as well.”

Watch above, via CNN.

UPDATE 3:29 p.m. ET: MSNBC showed photos of Emhoff and students being evacuated from Dunbar High School.

