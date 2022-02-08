BREAKING: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Evacuated from D.C. School Due To Bomb Threat

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was evacuated by Secret Service from a school in the nation’s capital on Tuesday due to what has been reported as a bomb threat, according to the White House press pool.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School in northwest Washington, D.C., partaking in an event to commemorate Black History Month when a Secret Service agent suddenly approached him and said something along the lines of “We have to go,” according to the White House press pool.

According to the pool, “A school announcement came over the intercom at 2:34 calling on teachers to evacuate the school and pool left the building as well.”

UPDATE 3:29 p.m. ET: MSNBC showed photos of Emhoff and students being evacuated from Dunbar High School.

