The Supreme Court has smacked down the much-talked-about Texas lawsuit to overturn the results of the election.

Days after rejecting a Pennsylvania case, the order from the Supreme Court reads Texas’ motion “is denied for lack of standing” and says “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Here's the Supreme Court order rejecting Texas' attempt to throw out the results of the presidential election in four other states. The court declines to hear it; the only dispute is a technical one over the manner by which it is killed. It's over.https://t.co/3oCkbXaYyS pic.twitter.com/RGxgHMA1zH — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 11, 2020

The decision includes a statement from Justice Samuel Alito — joined by Justice Clarence Thomas — that says he “would grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.”

The lawsuit attempting to overturn the election was embraced by 17 other AGs and over 100 Republicans in Congress. President Donald Trump publicly touted it and said the Supreme Court should show the “courage” to do the right thing. The president, of course, has repeatedly pushed baseless claims of voter fraud as his lawyers and allies keep losing in court.

