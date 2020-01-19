There was an emergency situation reported out of Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday involving the deaths of two police officers and multiple houses being set on fire.

Indications out of Honolulu suggest that police were called to Waikiki after being alerted to an assault that took place in the morning. The Honolulu police announced on Twitter that they have shut down Hibiscus Drive and the surrounding areas as they investigate the matter.

In the area of Hibicus Dr. and connecting streets are closed down due to police investigation. — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 19, 2020

Reports from multiple media outlets suggest that the suspect stabbed their landlord as they were being evicted, then shot two officers who arrived in response to the situation. Details remain unclear, but footage from the area indicates that a fire broke out at the scene and the blaze spread to other houses nearby.

Here’s a video of the police response, from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

UPDATE – 5:02 p.m. ET: Subsequent reporting from Fox News indicates the suspect is also dead.

UPDATE – 5:06 p.m. ET: Mayor Kirk Caldwell has released a statement on the incident:

MORE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell: "This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i." https://t.co/dgwNBUaU7c pic.twitter.com/0lT0oPzT2j — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2020

This story is developing and we shall update accordingly.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]