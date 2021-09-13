BREAKING: US Capitol Police Apprehend Man Armed With Bayonet, Machete Near DNC Headquarters

U.S. Capitol Police said it has arrested a California man armed with a bayonet and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Donald Craighead, 44, was apprehended on Monday for possession of prohibited weapons.

USCP Officers Arrest California Man with Bayonet & Machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021

According to Capitol Police:

Around midnight, a Special Operation Division Officer was on patrol when he noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, outside of the DNC headquarters. The truck did not have a license plate. Instead, a picture of an American flag was placed where the license plate should have been. The Capitol Police officer pulled over the truck along the 500 block of South Capitol Street, SW. The officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck. … Craighead said he was “on patrol” and began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Capitol Police.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com