British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital in London after being treated for the coronavirus.

While Johnson will not return to work just yet, his release from St. Thomas Hospital was confirmed by a Downing Street spokesperson who said he would continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work,” the statement said. “He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”

As the coronavirus remains a worldwide crisis, the United Kingdom reported that they had two days in a row last week where the death toll reached over 900. Reuters notes that Friday’s count of 980 deaths beat the previous single-day record set in Italy, which has seen more devastation from the virus than anywhere else in Europe.

Multiple high ranking figures in the British government have contracted the virus, and last week, Johnson’s condition became a cause of concern when he had to enter the intensive care unit. Following his release, Johnson saluted the medical workers who attended to him, telling the press “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.”

