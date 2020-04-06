BREAKING: Boris Johnson Moved Into Intensive Care for Coronavirus Treatment

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now in intensive care in the hospital after being admitted yesterday over his continued coronavirus symptoms.

Johnson announced a little over a week ago he tested positive for the coronavirus. On Sunday, he was admitted to the hospital yesterday in what his office called a “precautionary step” after having persistent symptoms.

Since then the prime minister’s condition has reportedly worsened and, per his office, “on the advice of his medical team, he ahs been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise for Johnson “where necessary.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]